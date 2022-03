Das Dilemma der Leihmütter im Ukrainekrieg

Babies at Biotexcom clinic bombshelter are waiting to be picked up by their parents. Our doctors and babysitters are taking good care of them. Safety of our client's babies is our top priority.We are praying for peace in Ukraine and that very soon all parents will be able to meet with their precious babies.#makelovenotwar #surrogacy #baby #Biotexcom #saveukraine #fertility #ukraine #standwithUkraine #treatment

