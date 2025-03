Politfuchs Meloni will Putins “Bluff” entlarven

"It will help reveal Putin's possible bluff": Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni insists on extending Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine.

"I have taken a clear position on both the ineffective proposals of other countries and the proposals put forward by Italy, namely… https://t.co/varv7IytdQ pic.twitter.com/70CRreCujl

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 20, 2025