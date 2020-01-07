Aktuelle Seite: Home > Chronik > Ein Todesopfer von Luttach hatte erst den Krebs besiegt
Janine Rita Benecke [22] feierte das Leben

Ein Todesopfer von Luttach hatte erst den Krebs besiegt

Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020 | 14:46 Uhr
Luttach/Wuppertal – Die Trauer und Anteilnahme nach dem verheerenden Verkehrsunfall in der Nacht auf Sonntag in Luttach sind enorm. Sieben junge Menschen aus Deutschland wurden von dem ankommenden Sportwagen erfasst und getötet. Zehn weitere junge Erwachsene wurden zum Teil schwer verletzt.

Das Schicksal der 22-jährigen Janine Rita Benecke bewegt besonders. Die junge Frau hatte nämlich erst vor wenigen Jahren dem Krebs die Stirn geboten und musste dabei mehrere Chemotherapien durchstehen. Auf Instagram ist die Studentin offen mit ihrer 2015 überstandenen Erkrankung umgegangen. Auf Englisch schreibt sie in einem Post:

A smile, a unique smile… there is nothing more beautiful than waking up every morning with a smile, remembering how beautiful life is.
Being healthy and enjoying life to the fullest is the best gift in the world!
Remembering that life can be different reminds you to appreciate and enjoy every moment.

Be happy about the little things in life.

Start the day with a smile because you never know when it will be over.
These are things we should never forget!

Cancer does not announce itself. It comes when you least expect it and changes you forever. It forces you to get to know a part of yourself that you never knew.
It scares you.

In 2015 I won my fight against cancer. It made me stronger and changed my view on life.
But not everyone manages to fight it.

Auch in einem Blog erzählte die junge Frau über ihren Leidensweg, die Krankenhäuser, nervende Ärzte aber auch über die Freude nachdem klar war, dass sie den Krebs besiegt hatte. Man solle sich der kleinen Dinge im Leben erfreuen und jeden Tag mit einem Lächeln beginnen. Der Kampf gegen den Krebs habe sie stärker gemacht und ihre Sicht auf das Leben verändert.

Umso tragischer ist es nun, dass die 22-Jährige im Winterurlaub in Südtirol so jäh und unerwartet aus dem Leben gerissen wurde.

Nicht weniger bewegt der Tod von Rita Felicitas Vetter, Katarina Majic, Julia Sofie Hein, Julius Valentin Uhlig, Julian Vlam und Philipp Schulte. Die sieben Todesopfer und zehn weitere Verletzte wurden – wie berichtet – von einem ankommenden Sportwagen erfasst.

