Ein Todesopfer von Luttach hatte erst den Krebs besiegt

Luttach/Wuppertal – Die Trauer und Anteilnahme nach dem verheerenden Verkehrsunfall in der Nacht auf Sonntag in Luttach sind enorm. Sieben junge Menschen aus Deutschland wurden von dem ankommenden Sportwagen erfasst und getötet. Zehn weitere junge Erwachsene wurden zum Teil schwer verletzt.

Das Schicksal der 22-jährigen Janine Rita Benecke bewegt besonders. Die junge Frau hatte nämlich erst vor wenigen Jahren dem Krebs die Stirn geboten und musste dabei mehrere Chemotherapien durchstehen. Auf Instagram ist die Studentin offen mit ihrer 2015 überstandenen Erkrankung umgegangen. Auf Englisch schreibt sie in einem Post:

A smile, a unique smile… there is nothing more beautiful than waking up every morning with a smile, remembering how beautiful life is.

Being healthy and enjoying life to the fullest is the best gift in the world!

Remembering that life can be different reminds you to appreciate and enjoy every moment.

Be happy about the little things in life.

Start the day with a smile because you never know when it will be over.

These are things we should never forget!

Cancer does not announce itself. It comes when you least expect it and changes you forever. It forces you to get to know a part of yourself that you never knew.

It scares you.

In 2015 I won my fight against cancer. It made me stronger and changed my view on life.

But not everyone manages to fight it.